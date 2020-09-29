Get free Disney+ for six months with Sonos Arc and Beam purchases

Sonos and Disney are teaming up ahead of The Mandalorian season two premiere on 30th October to celebrate the importance of immersive sound (and, er, push their products).

To that end, every purchase of a Sonos Arc, Beam or qualifying surround speaker set made between Thursday (1st October) and 31st October on Sonos.com will come with six months of free Disney+.

The offer is available to new subscribers of the House of Mouse streaming service in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Sweden. So, if live in one of these countries and haven't yet subscribed to Disney+ now is your chance to get half a year of it for free. After the promotional period, Disney+ will automatically renew at the standard £5.99 monthly rate unless cancelled.

As the second season of The Mandalorian will stream on Disney+ in Dolby Atmos, Sonos hopes its (excellent) Atmos-supporting Arc soundbar will tempt fans to upgrade their TV system. The Sonos Arc costs £799 at Sonos.com and across UK retailers, while the Beam costs £399 at Sonos.com or £369 at a number of other retailers. Both top our best soundbars list, so you could a lot worse than levelling up your TV sound with one.

The Mandalorian series' composer Ludwig Göransson is also getting a curated station on Sonos Radio called Things That Stuck, available in the Sonos app and featuring not only the season two soundtrack but also behind-the-scenes commentary from Göransson.

MORE:

Sonos Arc long-term review: the highs and lows

Disney Plus: price, films, shows and how to get a free trial

12 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now

Which Sonos speaker is best for you?