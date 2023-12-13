Grab a pair of EAH-AZ60 wireless earbuds for nearly 50% off at Amazon

Ready for a new pair of earbuds? If the answer's yes, take a look at Technics' EAH-AZ60 noise-cancelling buds on sale for $117 over at Amazon.

In our EAH-AZ60 review, we gave these earbuds four-stars for a comfy fit, impressive overall ANC, and generally refined audio quality. Newer and better buds do exist, but it'll be tough to find a pair like that for this price.

Technics EAH-AZ60 earbuds Amazon sale

EAH-AZ60 was $228 now $117 at Amazon (save $111)

These wireless earbuds boast an attractive, comfortable design, impressive overall sound and effective ANC. These buds are more than worth a look in light of their $111 discount at Amazon.

If you're looking for a solid pair of wireless noise-canceling earbuds and don't have the budget for the class-leading Sony XM5 or Bose QC Earbuds II, you've still got options, and the Technics EAH-AZ60 are among the best of them at their discounted price. At just $117, it can be tough to find a better pair of buds.

With the AZ60, you're getting Bluetooth 5.2 and LDAC support, 24 hours of total battery life with the included charging case, and an IPX4-rated water-resistant design. Plus, with an elegant, compact design and buds weighing in at 7g each, these wireless earbuds are easy to slip into your ears and forget about, too.

In terms of audio quality, detail and clarity are impressive on these buds, while the bass is bold without being overemphasized. The overall presentation of these buds is exciting, making the listening experience almost always engaging. They don't quite match the class leaders in terms of musicality and rhythm, though.

Put simply, the AZ60 are excellent wireless earbuds, and now that you can get a pair for just $117, it's hard to find better earbuds for the price, so make sure to put these on your radar if you're looking for a new daily driver.

