This 55-inch 4K TV is down to just $260 over at Best Buy

Do you need a cheap TV? If so, this 55-inch Insignia F30 smart TV is worth a look now that it's down to $260 from an original $350.

We haven't reviewed the F30 yet, but for a value-focused set, this TV packs in some competitive features and specs, especially at just $260.

Insignia 55-inch F30 4K TV deal

Insignia F30 was $350 , now $260 at Best Buy (save $90)

This no-frills 4K set from Insignia supports HDR10, features an LED panel, comes with the Fire TV OS, and has virtual assistant integration. Plus, you can save yourself $90 while supplies last, so it won't break the bank.

Insignia has been making budget TVs for some time, and they're aimed at competing with other budget brands like TCL and Hisense. When it comes to this F30 deal, this TV is certainly competitive in terms of specs and features, and for that $260 price tag, it's tough to beat.

The 55-inch F30 comes with a 4K LED panel, HDR10 support, Amazon's Fire TV OS for all your streaming needs, virtual assistant integration, three HDMI ports, and HDMI ARC support. For gamers, you don't get luxury features like VRR and ALLM, but a 4K/60FPS set is enough for some casual next-gen gaming on a PS5 or Series X.

In short, if you're looking for a solid TV and don't need anything too fancy in terms of panel technology, this is a solid deal worth putting on your radar, especially if your budget is under $300. A bona fide bargain.

