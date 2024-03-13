Get a 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV with an Xbox Series X for under £1000 with this deal

We've recently seen some big discounts on LG's superb C3 range of OLED TVs, the best of which is the 42-inch C3 for just £799 at Richer Sounds (you need to be a VIP member for that one, but signing up is quick and free).

If you're an avid gamer (or want to become one), though, there's an even better deal available: right now, you can pick up the 42-inch LG C3 bundled with an Xbox Series X for just £961.20 at Currys (though do also factor in an additional £20 for delivery).

LG OLED42C3 and Xbox Series X Bundle <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Flg-oled42c34la-42-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-oled-tv-and-xbox-series-x-bundle-10258336.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" target="_BLANK"> £1468 £961 at Currys (save £507)

The LG C3 is simply the best gaming TV you can buy. All four of its HDMI sockets support all of the Xbox Series X's most advanced features, including Dolby Vision gaming, it's super-responsive and gaming picture quality is superb. This is a match made in gaming heaven. You'll need to enter code LG10 at checkout to get this price, and do bear in mind that you will have to pay £20 for delivery.

LG OLED42C3 <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fcatalog%2Fproduct%2Fview%2Fid%2F1016075%2Fs%2Flg-oled42c34la%2F" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" target="_BLANK"> £999 £799 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

The 42-inch LG C3 is also a great TV in its own right. In fact, it's the best TV available at its size. If you're just looking to buy the TV, either because you already have a console or you don't want one, this price is the best we've seen. You will need to become a Richer Sounds VIP, but joining is quick and free.

This is basically a combination of two deals: Currys' bundle of the TV and console, which gives you a discount of £300; and a further 10% discount on the TV through the use of code 'LG10' at checkout.

It's fair to say that Currys' standard prices for the LG C3 and Xbox Series X aren't the cheapest, but even if we combine the cheapest prices for each device from the internet at large, you're still looking at a total price of £1259 (£799 for the TV from Richer Sounds and £460 for the Xbox Series X from Amazon).

In other words, this is a bonafide belter of a deal.

So, what makes the LG C3 such an excellent gaming TV? Firstly, it supports all of the gaming features you need – 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, plus a Dolby Vision game mode and the best implementation of HGiG available anywhere – and it does so across all four of its HDMI sockets. Samsung is the only other brand to offer TVs with four HDMI 2.1 sockets, and its TVs don't support Dolby Vision at all so won't be able to take advantage of that exclusive Xbox Series X feature.

On top of that, the TV is super-responsive and its picture quality is superb. The pixel-level contrast control of OLED is a boon to all types of content but particularly to games, which leap off the screen in dynamic, punchy fashion.

42 inches is a brilliant size for a gaming TV, too, as it's compact enough for a second room or bedroom while still delivering plenty of impact. It will even work on a desk as a monitor, should that be the way you prefer to play games.

As for the Xbox Series X, we think it's probably the best current-gen gaming console to buy. It of course lacks those games that are exclusive to the PS5, some of which are excellent, but it has great exclusives of its own, such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Sea of Thieves, and its Game Pass subscription service, which gives you access to a huge library of games that includes brand new blockbusters, puts Sony's rival PS Plus offering to shame.

