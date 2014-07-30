The Music Application Development Kit (ADK) is designed for companies looking to deliver "high-quality" music streaming over wi-fi networks, with consumers now looking for solutions that go beyond traditional methods such as Bluetooth.

GainSpan said methods such as DLNA and Apple AirPlay cater for streaming from either mobile devices or networked devices, with services like Spotify, Rdio, Qobuz and more experiencing increasing demand for direct internet connections.

The first ADK release will focus on supporting network streaming protocols that allow media management and discovery of content, as well as UPnP-based control. It'll also use high data rates for high-resolution, 24-bit/192kHz music streaming.

Meanwhile, the kit's hardware platform includes the ability to connect to 24-bit DACs and amplifiers, while offering a "robust roadmap for integration" with a number of new trends in wireless music – like multiroom and cloud solutions.

GainSpan vice president of marketing Bernard Aboussouan said: "We've developed a high quality audio reference solution that enables customers to quickly develop music streaming products such as Wi-Fi speakers, sound bars and headsets in reduced time."

