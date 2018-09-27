Fujifilm's ultra short throw laser projector has a rotating lens

You may know Fujifilm for its well-established position in the digital camera market, or perhaps as the photo service you use to print your holiday snaps. Next year, it could be the brand behind your new projector.

Tapping into its experience in optical R&D and technology (it manufactures optical components for office equipment, as well as Fujinon lenses), Fujifilm has revealed plans to enter the projector market in 2019 with a (yet-unnamed) laser projector.

And it has a rather unique selling point. It features what it claims to be the world’s first two-axial rotatable lens for multi-directional image projection and easy switching between vertical and horizontal display.

The projector can sit horizontally or vertically

But why? Well, it means the lens can be moved to face up, down, forward or back, all while the projector is in the same position, allowing users to project images on any wall, ceiling or floor without having to move the machine.

The forthcoming projector is versatile in another way, too, thank to the ultra-short throw lens, which can project a 100in screen from a distance of just 75cm.

We don’t have any pricing information or details of when exactly it’ll hit shelves, other than next year, but you can consider us intrigued.

