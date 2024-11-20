Forget JBL – this five-star Dali Bluetooth speaker gets its first-ever discount in this stellar Black Friday deal

We never thought we'd see the day. Despite having been released in 2022, the outstanding Dali Katch G2 Bluetooth speaker refused to budge in price, resisting deals events and even Black Friday as it stuck solidly to its unwavering £349 price tag.

Even at that level we adored the Katch G2, but we were always desperately waiting for prices to drop so buyers could get their hands on one of the best recent Bluetooth speakers at a cracking deal. After years of waiting, it's finally happened, with the exceptional Dali dropping from £349 to £299 at Peter Tyson and a raft of retailers across the board. What a time to be alive!

Best Dali Katch G2 Bluetooth speaker deal

Five stars Dali Katch G2 was £349 now £299 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

It's finally happened! The Dali Katch G2 was released back in 2022, but prices never fell as they usually do for almost any other rival Bluetooth speaker. Perhaps it's due to its increasing age, perhaps it's down to the Katch not being a current Award-winner anymore, or perhaps Dali was softened by the Black Friday sales. Either way, it's a belting deal on one of our favourite portable speakers of recent times. Don't question the reason, just accept this stellar bargain.



Deal also at Amazon and Richer Sounds

So why all of the fuss about a mere Bluetooth speaker enjoying its first major discount? Well, we love the Dali Katch G2, and as soon as it reached our test rooms we were knocked out by just how good it looked. Bluetooth speakers can tend to be a little rough and ready, and understandably so, but here was a product that you could place in your living room, on your porch or in your conservatory (if you have one) and it would simply look the business.

It also does practically everything you could want it to do. Thanks to its 3300mAh battery, the Katch G2 serves up a whopping 30 hours of playtime, with Bluetooth 5.0 onboard serving support for aptX HD, aptX and AAC Bluetooth. You can stereo pair the G2 if you're bold enough to buy two of the swanky units, granting you a total of 100W of power from your dynamic duo of five-star speakers.

What's certainly true is that you'll want as much of the Dali's sound as possible. The second-gen G2 remains one of the most refined and musically insightful Bluetooth speakers we've heard at this level, and while the JBL Xtreme 4 might have knocked it off its perch, everything we said during our contemporary review remains true today. The Katch G2 digs into your music with far more nuance and insight than lesser rivals could manage, digging out textural details and emotional nuances while capturing a genuine sense of the music being played. It is, said quietly, hi-fi-esque sound from a portable design.

We were getting worried that we'd never see the Dali Katch G2 drop in price, especially after actually seeing its RRP rise following its initial review. Now that it has, we'd urge you to check it out. If you don't, we just might...

