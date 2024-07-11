Forget Amazon Prime Day – these five-star Bowers & Wilkins standmounts are £1500 off right now!

If you're in the market for a fantastic pair of wireless, multi-room speakers with five-star credentials, boy have we found the pair for you. The Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo are a stunning pair of active speakers, earning five stars when we reviewed them a few years back thanks to their versatility, sonic sophistication and impressive pedigree.

This really is a mega deal, too. We tested the B&W Formation Duo active speakers at £3499, but this hearty £1500 discount takes that price down to £1999 at Peter Tyson. You'll have to be a VIP member to take full advantage (it's free to sign up) if you want the biggest discount, but non-members can still get the speakers at £2199, a very respectable discount of £1300.

The best Bowers and Wilkins Formation Duo deal

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo was £3499 now £1999 at Peter Tyson (save £1500)

The B&W Formation Duo have been around for a good while, but we can't think of a time when we've seen them drop this low. We originally tested them at £3499, but prices have often gone up rather than down, making this an absolutely outrageous discount either way you slice it. Get them for £1999 if you're a member and £2199 if you're not.

Five stars.

Bowers & Wilkins was a little late to the multi-room party, but when it arrived it made quite the entrance. The Formation Duo showed their rivals how it was done, slotting into the brand's established line of multi-room products including soundbars, subs and the iconic Zeppelin Bluetooth speaker.

Despite being a little long in the tooth, you're not starved for modern-day tech. Spotify Connect and Apple Airplay 2 are baked in, with those aforementioned multi-room capabilities letting you set up a nifty little Bowers ecosystem if you so choose. If you're using an Android device you can send music to the Duo via Bluetooth, right up to the higher quality aptX HD codec if your source supports it.

It's the sound that makes the Formation Duo really stand out from the crowd, though. As we stated at the time, "excellent dynamics make them punchy performers", with a "broad soundscape that's as clear as a picture". In fact, that review summed the superb speakers' capabilities up rather nicely, concluding that "the Bowers are still class-leading, for their features and functionality, for their delivery of stylish, convenient, wireless, multi-room mastery, the Duos are peerless".

Head over to Peter Tyson to take advantage of a sublime deal.

MORE:

Read our original Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo review

These are the best wireless speakers

And these are the 17 best B&W products of all time