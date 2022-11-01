Flip! Audio Technica brings back the Sound Burger portable record player

As part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, Audio Technica has brought back its iconic Sound Burger portable record player. But this is no mere re-heating – it's been thoroughly modernised, with fresh new ingredients. And Audio Technica has launched it alongside a new, transparent high-end turntable.

If you missed it the first time around, the Sound Burger was a portable record player which, thanks to its mix of pop art style and high-fidelity sonics, took the 1980s vinyl scene by storm. The new model rocks a similar look, but has some modern touches like wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a USB-C port for charging.

The battery lasts 12 hours, which should give you plenty of out-and-about listening time.

Want to listen at home as well? It has an RCA port, so you can connect it to your home stereo or speaker system either wired or wirelessly over Bluetooth.

The belt drive system plays either 33 1/3 or 45 RPM records, while a dynamic balance system applies pressure to the stylus via a spring alongside a DC motor to ensure smooth playback.

The Sound Burger is available now for £199.99 (about $230, AU$360).

(Image credit: Audio Technica)

But that's not the only new Audio Technica product. It's also launched a high-end turntable that comes in a cool transparent case. Let's hope the sound quality is just as clear...

Limited to 3000 units worldwide, the AT-LP2022 is a collector's item, with each device bearing its own unique number. Its limited-edition Shibata stylus promises to pick up ultra-high frequencies that others might miss. And thanks to the adjustable vertical tracking angle and dynamic anti-skate control tonearm, you can use other cartridges of differing heights and weights, should you so choose.

But the real highlight is the design. Its 30mm-thick chassis is made of clear acrylic, so you can see the drive motor at work. The motor is sensor-monitored to maintain a consistent speed for more accurate playback. Wonky table? Not to worry, the high-isolation feet are height-adjustable.

The AT-LP2022 includes a phono-level output that can be connected to a phono input or dedicated phono preamp.

The AT-LP2022 will go on sale this winter for £999 (about $1152, AU$1800).

MORE:

Check out the best record players around

Save cash with the best budget turntables, or splurge on the best high-end decks

Go techy: best Bluetooth turntables for streaming vinyl