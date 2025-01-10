Five-star Wharfedale floorstanders are now £300 off thanks to this spectacular deal

It’s fair to say the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 remain some of the best floorstanding speakers we’ve sampled in the last couple of years. We tested the superb towers back in 2022 and awarded them five stars at their original price of £1199, bestowing upon them a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award in the process.

That undeniable quality can now be yours for £899 at Peter Tyson, taking a £300-sized chunk off the original £1199 asking price. A very nice way to start the New Year...

Best Wharfedale Evo 4.4 floorstander deal

When we reviewed the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 floorstanders back in 2022, we were hugely impressed with what they offered. At the time, this is how we concluded our review: “(The Evo 4.4.) pack in a lot of tech and use it to deliver a class-leading sound” – recommendations don’t get any clearer or straightforward than that.

Because the Wharfedales are large, hefty units, you’ll need a decent amount of space to extract the best from them sonically, but if you do have the room they require you’ll be rewarded with a hugely entertaining sound. Unsurprisingly for a pair of speakers pf this size, the Evo 4.4 produce a large-scale, authoritative sound with impressive dynamic reach, giving your music an ample feeling of drama and intensity.

Leading and trailing edges to notes are well-defined, while the Wharfedale also manage to dig out an excellent amount of detail. We highlighted in our review the fact that “the combination of the AMT tweeter and dome midrange delivers much in the way of resolution and transparency”. The mighty floorstanders deliver nuance and texture that lesser rivals struggle to convey, while their sense of timing is surefooted and accurate enough to get your feet tapping without hesitation.

They're also extremely well-made, with a high standard of build and finish exhibited throughout the speaker cabinets, terminals and drive units. Just make sure you partner the Evo 4.4 with suitably talented electronics – the Cyrus CDi CD player coupled with the Rega Elex-R were our original suggestions – and the Evo 4.4 will absolutely fly.

With the right kit behind them, the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 hit the spot with any genre you throw their way. At this new discounted price of £899, we think they could be just the ticket if you have enough space and want to make the jump from a budget standmounter to a more mature floorstander.

