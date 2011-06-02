The famous 'Parental Advisory Explicit Content' warning logo is set to come to streaming music and video services as the BPI brings its guidelines up to date.

The music industry body will bring the logo will to services such as YouTube, Spotify and Napster in an effort to inform parents of explicit content, as it does on CDs and DVDs.

Explicit songs and videos will be clearly labelled so parents can be aware what their children are listening to and watching.

The music industry has come in for criticism recently with Ofcom pointing to breaches of its code by performers such as Rihanna, Flo Rida and Christina Aguilera.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the BPI, says: "We are updating our Parental Advisory Scheme for the digital age to ensure that explicit songs and videos are clearly labelled, giving parents the ability to identify material that may not be appropriate for their children."

