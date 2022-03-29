Escape P6-BT is an outdoor Bluetooth speaker claiming hi-fi sound

The Escape P6-BT is a premium Bluetooth speaker that looks more like part of a proper hi-fi setup, but it's also weatherproof so you can park it outdoors.

It follows on from the slightly higher-end P9-BT, which launched in 2017. It's rated IPX4, which makes it resistant to splashing water. So while you can't dunk it in the drink like you can some waterproof speakers, it can deal with some splashing as you frolic around at a pool party.

Inside are two full-range drivers along with a 17cm subwoofer powered by a 60-watt amplifier. Escape claims the four driver-array used in each speaker can deliver a detailed and accurate sound with a 360-degree sound field. You can also wirelessly link it with another P6 to provide stereo sound with plenty of oomph.

Want more control over the sound? Fire up the Escape control app, and you can tweak the bass and treble from your mobile device.

Battery life stands at a decent eight hours at normal volume, but if you just want it for background sound, turn it down and it should last around 24 hours before needing a recharge.

The Escape P6-BT is available now in black, white or tan, and costs £599 (about $780, AU$1000).

