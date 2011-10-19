New from Norwegian high-end company Electrocompaniet is the EMP2, a 3D Blu-ray universal player complete with network streaming capabilities.

Selling for £2490, the new player handles both 2D and 3D Blu-ray content, along with CD/SACD, DVD/DVD-Audio and streaming content from a home network over wired or Wi-Fi connections.

Two HDMI 1.4a outputs are provided along with composite and component video, while audio is also available on 7.1-channel and balanced stereo analogue outputs. The player also has connections for USB2.0 and eSATA offboard storage devices.

The video section uses the Qdeo video processor from Marvell and also upscales DVD content, while SACD playback in both stereo and multichannel is handled in its native form direct to the digital to analogue conversion,

PCM audio is upsampled to 192kHz/24-bit before conversion, and the player uses separate sections for its single-ended and balanced audio outputs.

The player is available with either gold or silver detailing.

