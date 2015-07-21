The original Edwards Audio TT1 deck was a worthy rival to the best turntables under £500, and now, three years after its launch, we have an updated model with a few key upgrades.

The TT1 Mk2 sports a new 18mm custom-designed plinth, a 12mm acrylic platter and a new blue drive belt.

The same bearing and EA202 tonearm are retained. It comes in satin black (pictured, above) or white (below).

Also new is a TT1SE model, following in the footsteps of other SE models in the company's range.

This model has an 18mm, fully-machined platter, designed and built completely in-house. It comes in a hand-polished piano gloss finish, with red (below), black and white options.

The new Edwards Audio TT1 Mk2 costs £430 and the TT1SE is £500, without a cartridge.

