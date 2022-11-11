Early Black Friday deal sees the outstanding LG C2 OLED TV at its lowest ever price

LG's C-series of OLED TVs are firm favourites here at What Hi-Fi?. That's because they occupy the sweet spot between performance, features and price. This year's model is no different, earning five-star reviews and What Hi-Fi? Awards at a number of different sizes. And now it's available at its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday.

The 55-inch version of the LG OLED C2 has dropped to just £1152 (opens in new tab) in the UK and $1296 (opens in new tab) in the US – that's a discount of £547 (32 per cent) and $704 (35 per cent), respectively.

Step up to the 65-incher and the savings continue. The OLED65C2 is currently selling for £1699 (opens in new tab) in the UK and $1696 (opens in new tab) in the US – savings of £800 and $604 respectively.

LG 55-inch C2 OLED early Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 55-inch: £1699 £1152 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

LG C2 OLED 55-inch: $2000 $1296 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

LG's C2 is the ideal TV for most people. It's brighter than any 2021 OLED, produces brilliantly punchy but natural images and boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could ask for. Now available with huge discounts on both sides of the pond.

LG 65-inch C2 OLED early Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 65-inch: £2499 £1699 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

LG C2 OLED 65-inch: $2300 $1696 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

While the G2 has the edge in picture performance, we think that the C2 is still the 2022 LG OLED TV that most people should buy, thanks to its irresistible bang-for-buck credentials. It's also got a flawless set of next-gen gaming features and there are significant savings to be made too.

We gave the LG five-stars in our C2 OLED review for its bright and punchy (but still natural) picture, unbeatable gaming specs and surprisingly engaging sound courtesy of its built-in speakers. We were so impressed we gave it the coveted What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award, while the 42-inch C2 won the Award for Best Gaming TV.

We were most impressed by its picture quality. Content pops out of the screen with excellent contrast levels and fine detail. HDR content looks even better, truly taking advantage of OLED's perfect blacks.

But it's also great for gamers. There are four HDMI 2.1 sockets which all support 4K/120 gaming as well as VRR and ALLM, while the C2 also supports HGiG for even greater accuracy when gaming in HDR. On top of all that, we measured an input lag of under 10ms in our testing, which is extremely low for a TV.

A lot of TVs struggle sonically, but the C2 is better than most. It offers up a fairly punchy and dynamic listening experience that doesn't fail at projecting voices. Though we would always recommend at least a soundbar, if not a full-blown surround system, for the best audio experience.

If you're in the market for a discounted OLED television, you've probably already considered last year's C1, but now with this incredible Amazon early Black Friday sale, there's no reason you shouldn't treat yourself to the latest and greatest C2.

