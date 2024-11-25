Don't wait! This Anker Nebula projector deal is a Black Friday steal

While you can't buy your own multiplex this Black Friday, you can get a projector to recreate the big-screen experience at home. So, when the best TV isn't quite cutting the mustard size-wise, the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air portable Google TV projector can heighten your at-home movie night. And, right now, it can be picked up for its lowest-ever price of £420 at Amazon and Argos. That's a massive £129 saving.

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is a mobile movie marvel that's easy to set up and comes with ample performance for its price tag – before we even consider the current Black Friday discount. Hurry though, as the deal won't be around for long and you don't want to be left wondering why you didn't pick up this impressive all-rounder.

In our full Nebula Mars 3 Air review, we stated: "The Mars 3 Air’s pictures comfortably outgun those of most portable rivals in pretty much every department. For starters, we’re really struck by how sharp and detailed everything looks". And that's just the start of where the projector impressed us.

It has a 1080p resolution and an LED-lit DLP projection system capable of delivering a reasonably impressive claimed peak brightness of 400 ANSI Lumens. Furthermore, the built-in Google operating system is handily packed with streaming apps. Set up is incredibly easy, too, as the system automatically works out the image's keystone, focus, and image size.

While the Nebula Mars 3 Air is categorised as a portable, when we reviewed it, it felt more like a crossover home entertainment projector, pitting it against the likes of Samsung's The Freestyle and the BenQ GS50. At this price, it's a real steal.

MORE:

Here are all of the best Black Friday deals

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And these are the best portable projectors you can currently buy