Don't miss these scorching streaming deals on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Chromecast with Google TV

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back to its lowest price at just £39 on Amazon, John Lewis and Argos. Usually retailing for £65, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's top-of-the-line streaming stick before you advance to the Fire TV Cube. This scorching hot deal was available towards the beginning of the month, however, it was quickly extinguished after just a few days; thankfully you can now pick this streamer up at this enticing price once again.

We gave the Fire TV Stick 4K Max four stars in our review back in March, praising its detailed image and wide HDR format compatibility, even calling it a competitively priced media streamer at its original £65 price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £65 now £39 at Amazon

Amazon's top-of-the-line 4K HDR streaming stick can be snapped up for a great price right now - ideal for those who are keen on bingeing boxsets.

Now at 40 per cent off the asking price, the Fire TV Stick seems like an even better deal, especially when the current Chromecast rival is now more expensive - however that too is currently on sale for just £45 at John Lewis and Argos. Gooogle's Award-winning Chromecast with Google TV earned itself five stars in our review thanks to its natural picture and sound - however, it's more expensive than the Fire TV Stick so pick wisely.

Google Chromecast with Google TV: was £60 now £45 at John Lewis

Google's Award-winning media streamer is also on sale for £15 off the usual asking price, making this already reasonably priced streamer an absolute no-brainer.

Our advice? The Chromecast has the better picture and sound so if that's all that matters then go for the Google. However, if you are already invested in Amazon's services like Amazon Echo, or perhaps you have an existing Prime Video library, then the Fire TV Stick 4K Max might be a better choice.

Whichever one you pick, you'll be able to stream your favourite movies and TV shows in 4K HDR on the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and more with these streamers, as well as music from Spotify and Tidal. Both have included remotes and voice controls via Alexa for the Amazon Stick and Google Assistant for the Chromecast, and all you need to hook them up is a TV with an HDMI connector and a socket nearby for power - simple!

