Don't miss out! LG's brilliant G4 OLED TV hits lowest-ever price

If you've been perusing our list of the best TVs and waiting for a cracking deal before pulling the trigger, we've got some great news. LG's excellent G4 OLED TV has hit its lowest-ever price. The 55-inch model, which retailed for £2,399 at launch, is now available for an incredible £1,435 on eBay (using a £50-off coupon code CHILLY5). It's also available for £1,485 on Amazon.

This represents a whopping £915-£964 saving on the launch price of one of the most technically advanced TVs of 2024, and significantly undercuts other major UK retailers, with John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson all currently listing the same 55-inch model at £1,699. Better yet, the 55-inch model (along with the 65-inch model) both have TV stands included, which wasn't the case for pre-2024 models.

LG OLED55G4 was £2399 now £1435 at eBay (save £964)

The 65-inch version, the LG OLED65G4 earned the full five stars from us when we tested it over the summer, making it one of the best TVs you can buy this year. Expect general improvements across the board, but picture quality is the star of the show here. (Use CHILLY5 coupon) Five stars

As for why you should be excited (savings aside)? Well, the G4 is one of LG's most impressive TVs to date. We have tested the 65-inch OLED65G4 model, but the 55-inch variant offers identical technology.

At its core is LG's second-generation MLA (Micro Lens Array) panel, which delivers exceptional brightness levels and stellar contrast. During our testing, the TV particularly impressed with its HDR performance – watching Blade Runner 2049, the neon-lit cityscapes exhibited stunning vibrancy while maintaining intricate detail in darker scenes.

The picture performance is consistently excellent across various content types. In our tests, the G4 showed remarkable prowess with 4K HDR content – scenes from Pan demonstrated incredible detail retention even in the brightest areas, while Mad Max: Fury Road's vibrant palette was rendered with stunning accuracy without appearing overcooked.

Perhaps most impressively, the G4 maintains excellent performance in darker scenes, an area where previous models occasionally struggled. During Blade Runner 2049's murky opening sequences, the TV delivered wonderfully realistic skin tones and retained impressive detail in the shadows.

Powered by LG's latest Alpha 11 processor, the G4 also brings notable improvements to motion handling and colour accuracy. The TV's Cinematic Movement feature proved particularly effective, delivering smooth, natural motion without the artificial-looking processing that often plagues lesser sets. Running the high-octane desert scenes from Top Gun: Maverick, movements appeared wonderfully realistic with no hint of the dreaded 'soap opera effect' that can make film content look artificial.

For gaming enthusiasts, the G4 is generously equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, support for 4K/144Hz gaming, ALLM, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming. This comprehensive gaming feature set puts it ahead of many competitors, which often limit high-speed HDMI connections to just two ports. The G4's gaming credentials make it an excellent choice for users with both next-gen consoles and gaming PCs.

At the significantly reduced price of, £1435 the 55-inch G4 represents remarkable value for a flagship OLED TV. It combines class-leading brightness with excellent contrast, natural motion handling, and comprehensive gaming features.

Given that this is the lowest price we've seen for this model, and considering the 65-inch version's stellar performance across our test suite, we don't think there's any risk of buyer's remorse here. Enjoy!

