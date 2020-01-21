Disney+ UK release date brought forward, confirmed price undercuts Netflix

While Disney+ has been available in several markets – the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand – since the end of the last year, the video streaming service still hasn't landed in Europe. It was originally slated to launch in the UK and several other European markets on 31st March, but, for some unknown reason, Disney has now decided to bring it forward a week.

On 24th March, Disney's streaming service rival to Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video will arrive in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. The launch in further EU markets such as Portugal and the Nordics will follow later in the year.

Disney has also confirmed a subscription price of £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription – which works out as just under £5/€6 per month, undercutting Netflix's cheapest offering (£5.99/€7.99 per month) on a yearly basis. These subscription prices were expected, falling in-line with the $6.99 monthly and $70 annual costs in the US.

Disney+ offers both 4K and HD films and TV shows from Disney and its subsidiaries like Lucasfilm, Marvel and Pixar. And at launch subscribers will be able to watch the critically acclaimed The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars series, helmed by executive producer and writer Jon Favreau; The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a documentary series in which Goldblum 'pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections'; and High School Musical: The Series, which follows students thirteen years after the movie was filmed at East High.

Naturally, plenty more Disney TV series are in the works. And subscribers will also have access to Disney's back catalogue, including classics (think Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, Bambi...) and newer releases (including Toy Story 4 and the 2019 live action The Lion King). And you now have one week less to wait to explore it all for yourself.

