Denon's new Dolby Atmos AV amp is coming soon with support for 8K and HDR

Denon's new AV amplifier, the AVC-X6800H, is set for sale in the UK and Europe during mid-February 2024.

The new amp looks to enter as Denon's third-from-top AV amp, below the A1H and the X8500HA.

The AVC-X6800H features 11.4 channels with 11 x 205 watts of amplification. It will also retain features from the preceding model, such as the premium MultEQ XT32 suite of Audyssey room-correction software, and support for immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro-3D. It also offers DTS Neural:X and Auro-Matic upmixer, designed to optimise older content.

(Image credit: Denon)

Denon's new AV amp supports a range of HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dynamic HDR. There's also eARC connectivity on one of the HDMI ports.

For those of you out there with an 8K TV, all seven HDMI inputs and two of the outputs support 8K pass-through as well as 8K upscaling of 4K content.

The AVC-X6800H also features HEOS built-in, which allows compatible hardware throughout your home to communicate and wirelessly stream audio in multiple rooms.

For those looking to integrate this unit into a wider setup, the X6800H can be set to Pre-Amplifier mode, which disconnects the internal amplifier and is said to give a cleaner signal path and allow for more tolerance in the clipping level. You can also disconnect select speaker channels and use external amplification to drive the channels of your choosing.

Next-generation gaming features such as VRR (variable refresh rate), QFT (quick frame transport), and ALLM (auto low-latency mode) are supported with this amp, meaning any PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles will display visuals smoothly and with a clean frame rate.

The AVC-X6800H AV amplifier will be available through authorised Denon retailers for £3000 / €3500 next month.

MORE:

Whatever happened to the budget stereo amplifier market?

Best AV receivers 2024: the top home cinema amplifiers we've tested