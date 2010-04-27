The £350 AVR-1611 and £450 AVR-1911 both have HDMI 1.4a repeater capability, allowing them to pass 3D movies from suitable Blu-ray players to compatible TVs, Audio Return Channel and HDMI control.

Denon also says they feature '3D surround sound options', but before a panic starts about yet more format changes, this is explained as 'Dolby Pro Logic IIz for enhanced vertical and horizontal spatial performance at the front – the essence of 3D acoustics complementing the excitement of 3D video.' Hmm...

Both models also have analogue-to-HDMI video conversion, Audyssey Auto Set-up, MultEQ aand Dynamic Volume, plus a revised on-screen menu system and a one-button source and surround mode selection.

The AVR-1611 is a five-channel model, delivering 105W to each speaker, and has four HDMI inputs and one output.

The AVR-1911 is a seven-channel 125Wpc design, has enhanced Anchor Bay Technologies scaling and upconversion, and features a front panel USB port with iPod/iPhone Digital Direct playback.



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter