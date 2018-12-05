The Denon X Series of AV receivers offers class-leading sound quality and unrivalled functionality to deliver the ultimate home cinema performance.

Collecting a series of five-star reviews and What Hi-Fi? Awards, the AVR-X2500H, AVR-X3500H, AVC-X6500H and AVC-X8500H lead the way when it comes to surround sound, voice control and complete smart home automation.

Denon is the first AVR manufacturer to bring all three major voice assistants to its products, offering Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri via Apple AirPlay 2. The three smart voice assistants bring a whole host of extra control functions and streaming possibilities, setting the standard in the home cinema market.

Thanks to the built-in HEOS wireless multi-room technology, you can simply stream music all around your home across multiple devices, with no wires, and all controlled by your voice.

Alexa Skills at your command

It's easy to get started with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and the Denon X-Series AVRs. Simply open the Alexa app and add the HEOS Home Entertainment 'Skill', then let Alexa discover all your HEOS-enabled devices.

You can now use your voice to stream music from Amazon Music, Spotify and more, control the volume and even skip tracks. Play music on one device or multiple HEOS devices to bring voice-controlled music to your whole home.

Siri via Apple AirPlay 2

Apple fan? Get the benefit of Siri on your home cinema with the added bonus of Apple AirPlay 2 wireless streaming. You can instantly stream music and video from your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV to any X-Series AVR.

And that's not all. Thanks to AirPlay 2 you can also add Apple multi-room audio to the feature list. Multiple AirPlay 2 devices can be wirelessly connected to your AVR, allowing you to stream music throughout different rooms - and control it all from your Apple device or using Siri voice control.

Get Google assistance, too

More of a Google fan? Then you'll be pleased to hear the Denon X-Series also supports Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice control on the Google Home speaker or on a compatible Android phone or tablet. Play music in the HEOS app and control it using Google Assistant voice controls. The 'Works with the Google Assistant' feature is always being updated, with more new products being made compatible.

And there's more...

But it's much more than smart voice control and home automation. The Denon X-Series offers class-leading sound quality, features and all-round performance - and the proof is a plethora of five-star reviews and What Hi-Fi? Awards.

The five-star AVR-X2500H is the excellent entry-level offering, offering an impressive specification sheet, including eight HDMI inputs, 7.2-channel sound, and support for ground-breaking features such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Auro 3D sound, Dolby Vision and HDR 4K video, plus streaming services including Amazon, Deezer, Spotify and Tidal. The award-winning AVR-X3500H adds HDMI eARC, more power and an even more impressive sound.

The Denon AVC-X6500H is another five-star award-winner, adding yet more home cinema muscle, while the flagship AVC-X8500H, the first fully 13.2-channel AV amplifier on the market, delivers simply staggering scale and impressively expansive surround sound steering.

The AVC-X8500H, AVC-X6500H and the AVR-X4500H, also feature IMAX Enhanced Audio Decoding, the latest technology program from IMAX. It sets a new standard for image, sound, scale and content quality, thanks to heart-pounding DTS sound and premium content digitally remastered by IMAX.

From affordable AV amps to premium high-end machines, the Denon X-Series offers the perfect partnership of features and performance - and all at your voice command.

Check out the full range of Denon AVRs at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks Sound & Vision and Peter Tyson.