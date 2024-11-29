Black Friday movie night, anyone? This Marantz AVR is £800 off

We're getting into proper winter now, so it's high time you sorted out your home cinema. An amp is a key component to any set-up, and this Marantz model is now £800 off for Black Friday.

The Marantz Cinema 40 is just £1599 at Sevenoaks. It looks like a great deal, but there are a couple of caveats to be aware of...

Marantz Cinema 40 Black Friday deal

Marantz Cinema 40 was £2399 now £1599 at Sevenoaks (save £800)

The Cinema 40 is the sibling to the Award-winning Cinema 30. It supports all the usual suspects in terms of sound formats, and with no fewer than 10 HDMI ports (seven in, three out), you won't be short of connections.

The first caveat is that we haven't tested it. We have reviewed its higher-end sibling, the Cinema 30, and we liked it very much too, bestowing on it a What Hi-Fi? Award this year. The Cinema 30 combines huge scale with spatial precision, so you get broad brush strokes as well as fine detail. But that's not necessarily to say the Cinema 40 will be as good.

Because without putting it through its paces in our test room, there's no way of us knowing. But it ticks most boxes in terms of specs, supporting the main sound formats from Dolby and DTS, 8K pictures at 60Hz (4K @ 120Hz), and ALLM for gaming.

It's also equipped with plenty of wireless technologies, including AirPlay 2, HEOS multi-room skills and Spotify Connect. Streaming services include Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer, while it's upgradeable to room optimisation software Dirac Live (for a subscription fee).

But there's only so much you can tell from the spec sheet alone. We might not be able to vouch for the performance, but with this much money off, the Marantz Cinema 40 certainly looks worth exploring...

