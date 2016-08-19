“Home entertainment will NEVER be the same again”, according to Denon's latest teaser campaign.

The note doesn’t confirm whether the two new devices will be unveiled at IFA 2016, but with the date being so close to the convention, we’ll take an educated guess and say all will be revealed in Berlin.

Denon claims the products will “start a new era of Denon networking”, dropping a hint about the mysterious products with the line, “Imagine the most powerful entertainment, now everywhere. From one place, from multiple sources, without any strings attached”.

Here in the What Hi-Fi? office, we predict they could be new AV receivers with the company’s HEOS multi-room platform built-in, perhaps to rival Yamaha’s MusicCast range of products. But that's just a guess, of course.

We’ve asked Denon for more information, and will update this story as and when we know more.

Denon isn't the only company to be unveiling something new on 30th August. It's also the date Sonos has chosen to announce some big changes to its multi-room music system.

