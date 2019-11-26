Denon Black Friday deal: save £200 on this Award-winning AV amplifier

Not only is the Denon AVR-X3600H a five-star AV amplifier; it's an Award-winning AV amplifier. In fact, it's our Product of the Year in the 'best home cinema amplifiers' category.

Those accolades all came when the X3600H cost £999, but Richer Sounds (and others) have discounted it to just £799 for Black Friday.

Denon AVR-X3600H AV amplifier £999 £799 at Richer Sounds

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

You get a lot of amplifier for your money here. 11 channels of 180W amplification gives you speaker configuration options right up to 7.2.2 for Atmos, and it will actually process a further two channels, so you can go for a reference level 7.2.4 system if you add a stereo amplifier or power amp. If you fancy some over-the-head audio action but don't have/want height speakers, you can use the newly added Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization mode.

Eight HDMI inputs and three outputs ensure you'll never run out, and these support all current HDR formats as well as IMAX Enhanced.

Best of all, the AVR-X3600H sounds absolutely brilliant. Big and muscular but also detailed and delicate when that's called for. This is an awesome AVR at an awesome price.

