Dali has launched a new wireless active speaker, the Dali Kubik Free.

Unveiled at ISE in Amsterdam, the Kubik Free speaker comes in two models, an active speaker and a passive 'slave', called the Kubik Free Xtra.

This means you can either have a single wireless speaker using the active model or a 2.0 (or 2.1) system by partnering the passive slave and any active subwoofer.

The speaker uses aptX Bluetooth 3.0 to stream music and also has a digital optical input for taking audio from a TV or other device and a USB input for charging portables and playback from PC, iPhone and iPad.

There's also a standard RCA stereo connection and a 3.5mm input, making for a pretty flexible product when it comes to connecting different devices.

The Dali Kubik Free has a wrap-around case design, which looks set to be available in a variety of colours, with red, white and black confirmed for launch.

A two-way active speaker, it sports two 5in wood fibre cone woofers, two 25mm soft dome tweeters and a digital amplifier capable of 100 watts of power output.

Prices are yet to be confirmed but we're told a pair (one active, one passive) is set to retail for around £1000, with the active Kubik Free available on its own for around £700.

