Future Cyrus Audio products will work with the BluOS multi-room platform

Cyrus Audio's hi-fi devices are getting some new streaming skills. The British hi-fi brand has agreed a deal to make its future devices play nice with BluOS, Bluesound's hi-res multi-room platform.

While existing Cyrus devices like the Cyrus CDi-XR (pictured) won't be compatible, a future, as-yet-unannounced audio range will be enabled for multi-room capabilities on BluOS. And because BluOS is brand-agnostic, Cyrus' kit will be compatible with audio devices made by all sorts of different companies, bringing some very welcome versatility to proceedings.

Cyrus claims the addition of BluOS will simplify the current streaming landscape for consumers.

"Music streaming remains complex with the wide variety and rapidly changing list of services and features that are demanded by the modern music consumer," said Nicholas Clarke, managing director of Cyrus Audio. "We realised that being part of a well-established and class-leading ecosystem provided the best option for both our customers and dealers to minimise this complexity."

And the makers of BluOS made clear they don't let just any old brand into BluOS – they have to be committed to a great audio experience for the listener.

"Our goal with BluOS continues to be being highly selective about the brands we add to the platform since it is so important that the shared ecosystem model be represented by totally like-minded and committed partners," said Gordon Simmonds, CEO of Lenbrook International.

"Cyrus Audio is one of those well aligned brands that the Lenbrook team has long admired. We’re pleased they have come on board to share our BluOS high res music vision again reaffirming the significant investment we continue to make into this platform."

