Clearance alert! The Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 AE are half price, but not on Amazon

You can grab the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 602 S2 Anniversary Edition standmount speakers for just £349, thanks to this awesome Peter Tyson deal.

The deal is live now and lets you grab the 606 S2 AE for nearly half the price of their original £700 RRP.

We’ve seen the speakers retail for around £500-£600 since the company launched its next generation, Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 speakers, but the price still makes them a cracking option for any hi-fi fan on a budget.

It's worth noting, that you can get them for a similar price at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds at the moment, which is why we've attached deals links to all the latest and greatest 606 S2 AE deals below.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 AE was £700, now £350 (save £35)

They may not be B&W's latest, but at this price, its anniversary edition 606 S2 standmount speakers are a top option for any hi-fi fan on a budget



The previous best 606 S2 AE deal we saw was back in May when they retailed for a slightly more premium £379 at Peter Tyson.

Though they’re not the latest model from Bowers & Wilkins they’re still sonically excellent, especially at this price. We used them as a comparison point when we reviewed the S3 as well as when we directly reviewed them at launch, and can personally confirm this.

Highlights include a pleasingly understated design with an oak finish that’s complemented with either black or white colour options. The anniversary edition on sale here also has a special inscription around their tweeter and slightly tweaked engineering on the base S2.

Though the changes on the base S2 speakers were small we found they let the speakers deliver excellent clarity, agile and articulate bass, and an impressive dynamic punch during our tests.

This led us to conclude:

“The new model conveys instrumental textures with more skill and locates instruments within the sound stage with greater stability. The original 606 are fine speakers, but this new version is obviously better across the board. Considering the relatively minor engineering changes that’s a real surprise – but a thoroughly pleasant one.”

That’s why we’d recommend any buyer on a budget grab them while stocks last, especially at this price.

The deal is one of many running during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event, which is set to run today and tomorrow.

