Chord Electronics' Huei phono preamp is now on sale

Chord Electronics has unleashed its 30th-anniversary phono stage to the world. The Huei was first unveiled back in May at the Munich High End Show and it marks the first time the British company has added an ultra-low-noise microprocessor controller for controlling its main features.

The Huei shares its form-factor ethos with the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Chord Qutest DAC. Its space-saving chassis is milled from a solid block of aircraft-grade aluminium and includes Chord's top-mounted viewing bubble where you can admire the illuminated custom electronics.

(Image credit: Chord Electronics)

Naturally, there's also Chord's polychromatic control spheres to cheer things up and bring quick access to the seven-stage switchable gain, rumble filter and impedance settings.

Chord promises compatibility with a huge range of cartridges including those with both moving coil and moving magnet functionality thanks to its impedance-matching and switchable rumble filters. There are also both balanced RCA and unbalanced XLR outputs, and RCA inputs. A 12V power supply is included in price.

