According to the manufacturer, its aim was to design cables that would complement the performance of the £125,000 Statement – a product that earned Naim one of our Stars of CES 2014 awards.

The Super Lumina range isn't solely for use with the Statement, but the Naim 500 Series and Classic products too. The full Super Lumina range is due to enter production next month [February].

An advanced version of Naim's patented Air-PLUG technology has been incorporated into the Super Lumina interconnects, with all DIN and XLR connectors coming with an Air-PLUG connector.

The connector is designed to act as a decoupling device that reduces "microphonic interference" and preserve the audio signal. It sports multiple aluminium rings that form the rear of the connector.

Silver is used to plate the conductors, all connector pins, the spade and 4mm speaker terminations – this matches the plating on the terminals of Statement in order to ensure consistency of materials.

Elsewhere, copper is used as the main conductor materials and the Super Lumina interconnects will come with an option of RCA terminations for use with non-Naim products – and gold is used for this.

The source to preamplifier interconnect is available with DIN, RCA and XLR connectors, with a price tag of £1750 for the standard DIN-to-DIN or £3000 for the XLR-to-XLR stereo option.

Meanwhile, the power amp to preamp interconnect is priced at £3000 per stereo pair or £1500 for a single cable used with the NAP 300. The speaker cable starts at £1800 per 3mm pair.

