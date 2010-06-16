Naim is demonstrating its complete UnitiSystem at the CEDIA Home Technology Event trade show, now running at ExCel London – and it's announced the impending arrival of an iPhone/iPod Touch app designed to give complete control of the Uniti components.

On show at the event in Docklands is the original NaimUniti, the UnitiQute player and the UnitiServe hard disk player/streamer, along with demonstrations of the app.

The company says of the system that it 'delivers flexibility, ease of installation and performance to the consumer. The clever part, however, is that should the owner decide later that NaimNet is the ideal solution to the family needs the UnitiSystem products will completely integrate.

'UnitiServe is StreamNet enabled and will operate as a fully NaimNet server and deliver six independent streams as well as remaining a best in class UPnP server.'

The NaimUniti sells for £2100, and the UnitiQute will be available soon for £1350, along with the UnitiServe for £2000 and the control app for £25. We'll update you as soon as the app is available.

