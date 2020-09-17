CEDIA Expo 2020 Best of Show winners revealed

What Hi-Fi? has this year joined forces with Residential Systems and TWICE to pick the annual CEDIA Expo Best of Show Awards for 2020. The products were nominated by the manufacturers and a team of judges was employed to read through the entries and rate the products on a number of criteria, including its value, impact, and how unique it was to the market.

On a typical year, we would be able to walk the floor to check out the products in person, but with the show going online for 2020, that clearly wasn't possible. So instead, we had to rely on the submitted entries and any additional information featured in the nominated companies’ CEDIA Expo virtual booths.

Residential Systems entries were judged through the lens of the residential integrator, TWICE based theirs on a consumer electronics retail view, and What Hi-Fi? from the home entertainment enthusiast perspective.

More details on all winners will be provided on TWICE and Residential Systems. Congratulations to all the winners!

What Hi-Fi? Best of Show winner

Arcam ST60 Music Streaming Player

Residential Systems Best of Show winners

Cleerline SSF 8K UHD HDMI Active Optical Cables

Control4 Neeo Remote

Crestron HomeTime Video Conference System for Zoom Rooms Software

Crestron Home

D-Tools Cloud

ELAN Control Home Systems Multi-Zone Audio System

Hunter Douglas PowerView+

Immersive Audio Technologies ISP 32 Digital AES MK2

Just Add Power 3G 708POE Transmitter

Luxul PoE Switches Family

Metra Home Theater 4×1 HDMI Multi-Viewer Pro (CS-4X1MVUP)

Nuvo P600 DIN Rail Three-Zone Player Kit

On-Q Enhanced Plastic Structured Wiring Media Enclosures

Samsung 85” Q950TS 8K QLED TV

Samsung No-Gap Wall Mount

SANUS In-Wall Power Kit for Soundbar + Mounted TV

SnapAV New OvrC

Sony VPL-VW715ES 4K Projector

Sony VPL-VW915ES Laser Projector

SurgeX Squid

TWICE Best of Show winners