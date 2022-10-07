2022 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners Announced

What Hi-Fi? has this year joined forces with Residential Systems and TWICE to pick the annual CEDIA Expo Best of Show Awards for 2022. The products were nominated by the manufacturers and a team of judges was employed to read through the entries and rate the products on a number of criteria, including its value, impact, and how unique it was to the market.
What Hi-Fi? entries were judged from a home entertainment enthusiast perspective Residential Systems entries were judged through the lens of the residential integrator, while TWICE based theirs on a consumer electronics retail view.
Congratulations to all the winners!
What Hi-Fi? Best of Show winners
- Hisense U8H Mini-LED TV
- Kaleidescape Compact Terra 22TB Movie Server
- Samsung Electronics America The Wall All-in-One (IAB)
- Sonus faber SPA Arena
- SVS Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speakers
- Victrola Stream Carbon
Residential Systems Best of Show winners
- Arlington Industries CH1
- Autonomic Advanced Music Bridge
- Crestron Home OS
- Crestron LED Light Fixtures
- DMF Lighting DMF Lighting iX Series
- DreamScreen UltraWeave screen fabric
- Hisense U8H
- Hunter Douglas PowerView Gen 3 Automation
- Integrated Fiber Platform IFP Connect
- Just Add Power 718KVM and 749KVM transmitters
- Kaleidescape, Inc. Compact Terra 22TB Movie Server
- Legrand Shading Systems Designer Series Decorative Brackets and Hembar Endcaps
- LG Electronics G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV
- Lithe Audio Pro Series Wi-Fi Multiroom Ceiling Speaker
- Lutron Electronics Palladiom Wire-Free Shading System
- MetraAV Big Dog Power – Smart Power Distribution Unit (PDU)
- Modulus Media systems Modulus M2
- Natufia One
- NETGEAR M4250 Desktop Models
- One Firefly, LLC Video Pioneer
- Orro Orro S
- Planar Luxe UltraRes X 100
- Portal.io ‘Payments’ by Portal.io
- Quantum Media Systems Cinematic XDR LED Video Wall
- Samsung Electronics America The Wall All-in-One (IAB)
- Samsung Electronics America Inc. The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
- Savant Home backup & Restore
- shadepocketbracket.com Shade Pocket Bracket
- Sonus faber SPA Arena
- Sony Electronics X95K
- Sony Electronics HT-A7000
- Victrola Victrola Stream Carbon
- WALL-SMART for Savant Ascend Keypads
TWICE Best of Show winners
- Crestron LED Light Fixtures
- Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 Pro UHD Laser Projector
- Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema
- Hisense U8H
- Kaleidescape Compact Terra 22TB Movie Server
- LG CineBeam HU915QB Premium 4K UHD Laser Projector
- LG OLED Flex (Model LX3)
- Lutron Palladiom Wire-Free Shading System
- Samsung Neo QLED QN100B 4K TV
- Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
- Sonos faber Arena
- Sony A95K
- Sony VPL-XW7000ES
- Victrola Stream Carbon