2022 CEDIA Expo Best of Show Winners Announced

What Hi-Fi? has this year joined forces with Residential Systems and TWICE to pick the annual CEDIA Expo Best of Show Awards for 2022. The products were nominated by the manufacturers and a team of judges was employed to read through the entries and rate the products on a number of criteria, including its value, impact, and how unique it was to the market.

What Hi-Fi? entries were judged from a home entertainment enthusiast perspective Residential Systems entries were judged through the lens of the residential integrator, while TWICE based theirs on a consumer electronics retail view.

More details on all winners will be provided on TWICE (opens in new tab) and Residential Systems (opens in new tab). Congratulations to all the winners!

What Hi-Fi? Best of Show winners

Hisense U8H Mini-LED TV

Kaleidescape Compact Terra 22TB Movie Server

Samsung Electronics America The Wall All-in-One (IAB)

Sonus faber SPA Arena

SVS Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speakers

Victrola Stream Carbon

Residential Systems Best of Show winners

Arlington Industries CH1

Autonomic Advanced Music Bridge

Crestron Home OS

Crestron LED Light Fixtures

DMF Lighting DMF Lighting iX Series

DreamScreen UltraWeave screen fabric

Hisense U8H

Hunter Douglas PowerView Gen 3 Automation

Integrated Fiber Platform IFP Connect

Just Add Power 718KVM and 749KVM transmitters

Kaleidescape, Inc. Compact Terra 22TB Movie Server

Legrand Shading Systems Designer Series Decorative Brackets and Hembar Endcaps

LG Electronics G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV

Lithe Audio Pro Series Wi-Fi Multiroom Ceiling Speaker

Lutron Electronics Palladiom Wire-Free Shading System

MetraAV Big Dog Power – Smart Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

Modulus Media systems Modulus M2

Natufia One

NETGEAR M4250 Desktop Models

One Firefly, LLC Video Pioneer

Orro Orro S

Planar Luxe UltraRes X 100

Portal.io ‘Payments’ by Portal.io

Quantum Media Systems Cinematic XDR LED Video Wall

Samsung Electronics America The Wall All-in-One (IAB)

Samsung Electronics America Inc. The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Savant Home backup & Restore

shadepocketbracket.com Shade Pocket Bracket

Sonus faber SPA Arena

Sony Electronics X95K

Sony Electronics HT-A7000

Victrola Victrola Stream Carbon

WALL-SMART for Savant Ascend Keypads

TWICE Best of Show winners