Buying an AV receiver this weekend? Save £270 with this brilliant Denon deal

When a What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year gets a major price drop then it's big news and that's exactly what's happened with Denon's mighty AVR-X2800H AV receiver. It picked up the gong in 2023 off the back of a fantastic five-star performance and impressed us with its smart menu system, excellent range of features and sensational sound quality.

And now, one of the best AV receivers we've tested in the last year can be yours for just £599 (opens in new tab) over at Sevenoaks. But there is a catch. The offer runs out on 10th May so you'll need to act quickly if you want to secure this impressive saving. Oh, and you'll also need to enter the voucher code GDSAVE100 at checkout to get the full discount.

(opens in new tab) Denon AVR-X2800H AVR was £869 , now £599 at Sevenoaks

Denon's at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers and the 2800 is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound, and excellent feature set. Don't forget to add the voucher code GDSAVE100 at checkout to get the full saving.

Denon has been dominating the AV receiver market for some time now, so we weren't hugely surprised when the amp launched in September 2022 and proceeded to set a new benchmark for performance. Its initial launch price was £869 and £899 for the version with a DAB module. The Denon is a seven-channel AVR with 95W per channel (two channels driven, 8 Ohms 20Hz-20kHz).

In our Denon AVR-X2800H review we praised its "mature and authoritative sound" and "well-spread soundstage". Dialogue is lively and engaging, while its dynamic ability gives movies a fantastic sense of atmosphere. It's a musical performer too, and soundtracks are communicated with minimal effort.

As you'd expect from a Denon AVR, you're treated to a wide selection of connectivity options, including six HDMI inputs and two outputs. Three of the inputs are HDMI 2.1 ports and as a result, play nicely with 8K@60Hz or 4K@120Hz signals. Various HDR codecs, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) are all supported, while gamers can be safe in the knowledge they also have VRR, QFT, ALLM and FRL (Frame Rate Link) at their disposal too.

There's also hi-res audio support and streaming smarts to take advantage of with Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Roon and HEOS, Denon’s multi-room software. Bluetooth is also there if you simply want to stream some tunes from a smartphone.

The 2800 also features a redesigned user interface which we described as "smart-looking and informative". Set-up is carried out by the built-in Audyssey MultEQ XT calibration software. It goes without saying you can use the Denon to drive a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X system should you wish.

We were obviously blown away by the Denon at full price, so with a huge £270 saving (opens in new tab) you can't really go wrong. If you're looking to upgrade an older AVR or looking to build a brand-new home cinema system, the AVR-X2800H is a fantastic place to start.

MORE:

How to set up your AV receiver and get the best sound

6 mistakes to avoid with your AV receiver

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022: Denon dethrones itself in the AVR category