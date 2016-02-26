Trending

Bryston Cubed Series amps aim to be masters of all trades

By News 

The Cubed Series replaces the Squared Series and is said to bring “significant performance improvements” over its predecessor.

The new range is aimed at hi-fi, home cinema and professional audio systems, and will be rolled out in the coming months in the UK. The first two models to arrive will be the Bryston 4B3, a 300-watt stereo amp, and the 7B3, a 600-watt mono machine.

Both amps come sporting balanced and unbalanced inputs, and use convection cooling with no moving parts. 4B3 owners will be able to bridge their amp to create a seriously powerful mono amplifier.

Bryston has also fitted both models with its own proprietary super-linear, low noise input buffer, plus a new RF and audio frequency noise filtering circuit. Bryston says these design tweaks will allow the amps to deliver a more spacious and clear sound.

They're redesigned on the outside, too, sporting a milled aluminium front panel. It will come in black as standard, with silver available to order. Prices are TBC.

MORE: Bristol Sound and Vision Show 2016 highlights