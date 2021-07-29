British brand Mitchell & Brown launches 4K TV flagship with a seven-year warranty

Mitchell & Brown has launched a new budget 4K TV that hopes to "shake up the market".

Available in 43in, 50in and 55in sizes, the British firm's flagship UHD18114KBL features an LED panel, high-end Dolby Vision HDR and a super-slim bezel. Prices start at £530 for the 43in and rise to £800 for the 55in.

As for the smarts, there's Freeview HD and a decent array of apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Freeview Play and YouTube. The KBL series also supports Alexa, so you can switch the sets on and off using your voice. Connections include three HDMIs and two USBs.

When it comes to audio, Mitchell & Brown says it has gone above and beyond to ensure that the flagship KBL series "sounds as good as it looks". The 50in and 55in models boast built-in subwoofers to help with bass performance.

“Sound has taken a back seat in TV development over the last few years and many manufacturers push customers towards buying a soundbar just to hear what actors are saying,” says Dan Brown, the firm's operations director. “We don’t believe that everyone should need a soundbar when they buy a new TV.”

Last but not least, the KBL benefits from M&B's seven-year parts and labour warranty. The company argues that, with "some five-year extended warranties on mid-size 4K TVs costing upwards of £200", the KBL series offers peace of mind as standard.

In the market for an aggressively priced 4K TV with solid specs? All three models are available now through independent UK electrical retailers. The 43UHD18114KBL goes for £530, the 50UHD18114KBL costs £700 and the 55UHD18114KBL will set you back £800. Whether they're up there with the best cheap TVs currently on the market remains to be seen.

