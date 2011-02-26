Trending

BRISTOL SHOW 2011: See and hear Arcam's new FMJ AVR400 receiver

By News 

After starring at CES, Arcam's latest multichannel receiver makes its UK debut at the Bristol Show this weekend

Arcam AVR400

Slotting in beneath Arcam's pricier AVR600 and AVR500 models (£3500 and £2500 respectively), the AVR400 costs a more affordable £1700 and will be available shortly in silver or black.

It's a 7.1-channel, 3D-compatible device with 7x90W of power, HDMI 1.4 connectivity with Audio Return Channel, decoding of all the latest high-definition audio codecs, and a DAB/FM/AM tuner.

It will also stream audio from your home network or stored on USB, and is fitted with a Torino video processor capable of supporting 1080p/60 and 24fps (frames per second).

For custom installation, the AVR400 has RS232, IR and 12V control interfaces.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook