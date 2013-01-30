New from Bowers & Wilkins is the AM-1 weatherproof speaker, available from March/April in black or white for £450 a pair.

AM stands for 'Architecural Monitor', and B&W says the speaker is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. It's a two-way design, featuring an inverted drive unit configuration, with the 25mm aluminium dome tweeter mounted below the 13cm glassfibre bass/midrange driver.

This is said to ensure optimal dispersion of sound when the AM-1 is mounted high on the wall. Bass output is bolstered by the use of a rear-mounted auxiliary bass radiator (ABR).

The cast aluminium wall bracket makes the AM-1 easy to install, with a one-plug mounting system. It can be positioned horizontally or vertically, and rrotated through 110 degrees in both directions.

A rust-proof aluminium grille with a rigid cabinet composed of glass-filled plastics makes it suitable for use around gardens, patios and swimming pools.

