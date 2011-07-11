Bowers & Wilkins launches its first in-ear headphones next month, with the C5 hitting the shops at £150. The company says the new model brings 'amazing clarity of sound, innovative design, and high-quality materials for the discerning customer who demands premium performance from in-ear headphones.'

The headphones have a sound-isolating design, and use a Micro Porous Filter as a diffuser within the housing, giving what the company claims to be 'pristine, natural audio, while also providing a more spacious performance than previously possible from in-ear headphones.

'It also has the advantage of limiting noise bleed, and together with the noise-isolating properties of the sealed fit, this allows users to lose themselves in flawless audio.'

Rather than having the more common over-ear fixings to hold the earpieces in place, the new design has a 'Secure Loop' design, with an adjustable loop fitting in the inner ridge of the user's ear. This, the company says, 'holds C5 in place for improved sound, and also makes it ideal for use on the move and during activities.

The Secure Loop is infinitely adjustable, so it works perfectly with anyone’s ears,' while the design of the C5 also puts the centre of mass closer to the ear, thus ensuring a more reliable fit.

The C5 comes supplied with a remote/microphone for iOS portable players, and can also be used with any equipment fitted with a standard headphone output.

