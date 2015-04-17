The new BluOS version 1.16.0 update also adds alarm, schedule and sleep functions, plus EQ adjustments.

If you've got a Napster Unlimited account - the premium version of the service - then you can now access the service's 30 million tracks on Bluesound.

More of a Tidal fan? Bluesound was the first multi-room speaker system to support Tidal and the Bluesound Controller app now allows you to browse EPs and singles on the service.

The update also brings alarm, schedule and sleep functions to Bluesound, allowing you to wake up to your favourite tunes, set songs to play for a certain amount of time as you drift off to sleep or schedule music to start at a certain time.

Last but not least, there are also EQ controls that allow you to tweak the bass and treble of your Bluesound speakers.

Bluesound launched last year and promptly scooped our Product of the Year Award for multi-room systems, thanks to top-notch usability and excellent sound quality, plus the bonus of high-res audio support.

The new BluOS version 1.16.0 update is available now from the Bluesound website.

