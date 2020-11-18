Black Friday speaker deals are go! Save 20% on Award-winning Q Acoustics

In celebration of Black Friday, UK retailers are offering up to 20 per cent off a range of Q Acoustics' latest speakers and speaker packages – all of which have garnered five-star reviews from us here at What Hi-Fi?, and some of which are What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

While it may be tempting to wait until the official Black Friday date (27th November, in case you were wondering) to bag yourself a bargain, savings like these have us eager to jump into the early Black Friday deals right now. After all, who knows how long they will hang around for?

Here, all of Q Acoustics' budget 3000i speakers are on the end of discounts, from the smallest, entry-level 3010i standmounts to the pricier 3050i floorstanders. Looking for a great-value surround sound package? You're catered for too.

We've listed the speaker deals below for your consideration...

Black Friday speaker deals

Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 package: £895 £599 at Richer Sounds

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner, this package is the best we've heard under £1000. Indeed, the 3010i standmounts that form the basis of it prove as effective in a surround presentation as in stereo. And the centre speaker and sub don't let the side down either.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 package: £1345 £999 at Exceptional AV

If you've the size and budget to go bigger, then there's the Q Acoustics package featuring the 3050i floorstanders – also a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner. A talented and enjoyable set of speakers, and now heavily discounted for Black Friday.

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £179 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So even a discount as modest as £20 is most welcome.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i standmounts: £249 £219 at Sevenoaks

Got a bigger budget? These slightly bigger (also five-star) speakers offer much of the 3010i's likeable character but add greater scale and dynamic reach to the equation. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3030i standmounts: £329 £299 at Peter Tyson

The newest member in the 3000i family, and the largest of the range's three standmounters, the 3030i are another excellent five-star speaker. They have all the attributes of their smaller siblings (above), but add a huge slice of authority into the proceedings.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders: £649 £599 at AudioVisual

If your love for bass and big sound is greater than your budget for new speakers, a pair of midrange floorstanders could be just what your living room needs. And these punchy, musical and subtle performers are a great example of one.View Deal

Several retailers are currently offering the same discounts on Q Acoustics speakers, so if your preferred one isn't featured above, that doesn't necessarily mean it isn't offering the same price; best to head on over to them and check...