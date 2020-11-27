Black Friday speaker deal: Bowers & Wilkins 606 price slashed by over £200

Peter Tyson is offering £210 off the Bowers & Wilkins 606 bookshelf speakers, a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner now at their best ever price of £339.

In fact, the 606 are so cheap they wouldn't even now fit in the category they won just over 12 months ago – best standmount speaker between £400 and £750 – and they only lost out in 2020 thanks to their successors, the B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition.

Award-winning stereo speakers! B&W 606 speakers £549 £339 at Peter Tyson (save £210)

Save £210 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound.View Deal

These Bowers & Wilkins speakers absolutely remain among class leaders, especially at this stunning new low price.

The 606 use B&W’s Continuum cone technology, as seen on the company’s more expensive models, and it’s the cheapest range on which the material appears. This cone material replaces the iconic Kevlar of previous generations, with the change being marked by a move to silver from yellow.

A 16.5cm Continuum bass/midrange driver is joined by a 25mm decoupled double dome aluminium tweeter. Decoupling the tweeter from the front panel reduces the degrading effects of the vibrations generated by the mid/bass unit.

The result is a brilliantly detailed and balanced presentation, which sets itself above the competition with an infectious energy and incredibly engaging knack for rhythm and dynamic expression.

If you're looking for a pair of bookshelf speakers costing less than £500, this deal is an absolute no brainer.