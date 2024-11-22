Black Friday slices £120 off Sonos' stunning Era 300, now at its lowest-ever price

It's always a happy day when Sonos decides to roll out the discounts, with this spectacular discount blowing most previous efforts out of the water. Sonos has slashed the price of one of its finest wireless speakers – the Award-winning Era 300 – by £105, taking its original RRP of £449 down to just £329 at Amazon.

That's the lowest the Era 300 has ever been, representing a major drop of around 30 per cent. The Black Friday sales will continue for a while yet, but considering just how desirable Sonos speakers are, you might want to get your skates on if you're after a one-in-a-lifetime deal.

Best Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker deal

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £329 at Amazon (save £120)

Sonos' spatial audio smart speaker has earned its five-star stripes, serving up detailed sound, punchy bass and excellent dynamics. Stock is low for this lowest-ever price but you can grab the Sonos Era 300 if you're sharpish, or chance your arm with the retailers below for a slightly less juicy discount.

Lowest price on white finish

Five stars



Price check: £339 at John Lewis, £359 at Currys

The supremely talented Era 300 was meant to launch a new "Era" for Sonos, in that it saw the US brand moving away from the admittedly excellent Sonos One into the exciting world of spatial audio. Designed to deliver an immersive sound experience, the Era's cinched hourglass design and multi-driver arrangement give it the capacity to fire sound out in all directions, an effect that feels genuinely thrilling when the Sonos is flexing its muscles and dealing with Dolby Atmos mixes on Amazon Music Unlimited or Spatial Audio tracks via Apple Music.

You're also extremely well served for features besides those headline-grabbing spatial audio capabilities. AirPlay 2, wi-fi streaming and Bluetooth give you plenty of listening options, while Sonos and Alexa voice control and a USB-C input only sweeten the deal. Naturally, the Era 300 plays well with all other Sonos speakers, slotting smoothly into your multi-room setup if you're already immersed in its established ecosystem.

What really earned the Era 300 its five stars was its sonic chops. Thanks to its spacious, dynamic and punchy sound, the Era 300 felt like Sonos hitting its straps once again. We'd have recommended it to buyers at full price, but with more than £100 off at Amazon, we'd urge you to take the plunge – you're unlikely to find a better deal this Black Friday.

