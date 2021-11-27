Black Friday Amazon deals continue with £60 off this retro Klipsch Bluetooth speaker

The Klipschy Heritage Groove Bluetooth speaker sounds as good as it looks – and it's only £99 at Amazon

Just because Black Friday’s over, it doesn’t mean the deals are. Case in point: Amazon has slashed the price of the Klipsch Heritage Groove Bluetooth speaker, selling it for just £99 instead of its usual price of £159. That's a handsome saving of – quick maths – £60.

And, boy, do you get a lot of speaker for the money. Echoing the classic look of Klipsch speaker from the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, the Heritage Groove Bluetooth speaker has been meticulously crafted in MDF with real wood veneers and a gloriously retro fabric grille.

Style out your living space with this cool retro-themed Bluetooth speaker by audio specialists Klipsch. It's the smallest speaker in the firm's Heritage Wireless series, weighing just 1kg, and has an 8-hour battery life.

While its styling is retro, the tech inside the Klipsch Heritage Groove is anything but. Described as a high-end Bluetooth speaker, it features a powerful 20W amplifier with Digital Signal Processing (DSP) plus a 3-inch aluminium full-range driver and two side-firing bass radiators for true Klipsch-quality sound.



It also has a built-in microphone for making hands-free calls and a battery that last for up to eight hours between recharges. It even comes with a 3.5mm auxiliary input, plus a micro-USB port for fuss-free charging. Brilliant.



Available in walnut or matte black finishes, the Klipsch Heritage Groove at £99 is an absolute steal.