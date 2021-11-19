Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal: save £40 on Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen)

Maybe you're not looking to spend thousands this Black Friday. Maybe you're of the mind that small is beautiful, and that it's always best to invest in quality.

Allow us, then, to introduce the five-star Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen). It looks and sounds gorgeous and has the added benefit of Alexa support – in a Bluetooth -only speaker.

Essentially, it's a portable Bluetooth 5.1 (with aptX Adaptive) speaker that leverages Alexa from your device. It is brimming with B&O's trademark classy build and finish, but also it works well and sounds great. And did we mention the discount? It's now 20 percent off at Amazon, meaning its £200 asking fee has just been slashed to just £159.99.

B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) £200 B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) £200 £160 (save £40) at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen isn't often involved in sales events. So is this speaker a rare miss? Not at all. The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a rare £40 off!

The black, green, and grey models are all discounted, (all in lovely pearlescent finishes and with a real leather wrist strap) but if you're worried its stylish aesthetic screams style over substance, please don't – this model is IP67 rated (so it's dust- and water-proof to a depth of up to one metre for 30 minutes) and you're getting an 18 hour battery life at normal listening volumes, or up to 48 hours at a more conservative level. Then, there's the three-mic array for Alexa operation and hands-free calls, and support for Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair has also been included to make conference calling easier.

More than that, though, setup is straightforward, using both the Amazon Alexa and Bang & Olufsen apps. The latter immediately directs you to the former, to link the A1 to your Alexa account. Once in the Alexa app, simply find our A1 under the ‘devices’ tab and hands-free Alexa is activated. Simple Alexa access, sorted – and with the B&O app, you can tailor the sound to your liking even further.

Lastly, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) sounds splendid for this level. Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this diminutive and now even-more affordable proposition – no small feat considering Bluetooth speakers of this size and price can easily come off heavy through the mids and harsh in the treble in an effort to offer volume and clout.

Our advice? For a speaker to slip into a bag, take on the road, or even give as a gift to give the music-lover in your life this holiday season, you can't go wrong here.

MORE:

Read all our Bang & Olufsen reviews

See our pick of the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals live now

Looking for cans? See the best Black Friday headphone deals 2021 – all styles, all budgets