Big screen, big saving: LG C2 OLED Black Friday deal slashes 55in model to under £1000 for first time

The Award-winning LG C2 OLED TV has already been discounted loads for Black Friday, but never by as much as this: the 55-incher has dropped under £1000 for the first time ever!

The deal is at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab). It lists the 55-inch C2 for £1079, but enter the code 'GDSAVE100' at checkout, and hey presto, you get an extra £100 off the already discounted price. That brings it down to just £979 – a whopping £920 less than the £1899 launch price. Bargain!

LG C2 OLED Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 55-inch £1899 £979 at Sevenoaks (save £920) (opens in new tab)

The C2 is an absolute class act from start to finish. It won What Hi-Fi? Awards this year in its 65-, 42- and 77-inch guises, so the 55-incher is in good company. While we haven't tested this 55-inch model specifically, it should be every bit as good the five-star 65-incher, but better suited to smaller spaces.

Just how good is the LG C2? The 65-inch model won our coveted Best TV Award this year. And it wasn't a one off – the 42-inch version also won the Best TV in its size category as well as Best Gaming TV gongs. It also excels at the jumbo size, with the 77-incher picking up Best 75-77in TV. Impressive.

While we haven't reviewed the 55-inch model (there are only so many hours in the day), we expect it to perform more or less identically to the 65-inch model – just a little smaller. It comes with a stand (whereas the smaller model has feet) and offers the same new Alpha 9 Generation 5 processor as the pricier G2 model. This builds on the already impressive picture enhancement tricks of its predecessor in a number of ways.

First there’s a new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm that breaks the image down into far more analysis ‘zones’ to deliver more accurate and striking HDR results. LG’s AI/Deep Learning systems now also deliver both enhanced image object recognition/reproduction and improved recognition of foreground and background image content, creating a more three-dimensional and balanced image. Plus there’s a new upscaling system that actually removes a processing ‘step’ from 2021’s system, since it was found that this could add noise to the picture.

All four HDMI ports are certified 2.1 with 48Gbps. That means they all support the gaming features of 4K 120Hz, ALLM and VRR found on the latest premium PC graphics cards, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. So you won't have to faff around making sure your console is plugged into the 'correct' HDMI port. HGiG also comes as standard and, uniquely, Dolby Vision gaming is supported right up to 4K/120Hz.

LG's webOS 22 platform is also on board. This is super easy to use, and supports all the major streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

It’s worth noting, too, that the Alpha 9 Gen 5 system supports Dolby’s new Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail feature, which produces even sharper, more refined pictures in different room conditions than Dolby Vision IQ usually does.

In short, the 55-inch C2 has the same features and picture processing tech as its Award-winning brethren, just at a different size. At this price, it's an absolute steal.

