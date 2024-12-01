Big news! Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds have dropped again – their lowest price of £175

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have dropped again, hitting their lowest-ever price in the interim between Black Friday and Cyber Monday! We admit that we didn't quite see it coming, but Sony or Amazon has decided that £179 wasn't quite enough of a drop to tempt buyers, pulling the XM5 down to a new low price of £175 at Amazon across all finishes. That is, as we're sure you'll have guessed, the best price ever for Sony's flagship noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

Best Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £175 (save £84)

Sony's exemplary WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist that are capable of touching them, especially with this discount dropping them to their best-ever price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Deal also at John Lewis

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably the best wireless earbuds in town at this point in time. Released as the follow-up to the superb, Award-winning WF-1000XM4 , the XM5 feature that same Sony DNA in a more refined and sonically capable package.

As a flagship pair of earbuds, they're bursting with features. ANC is a treat, easily some of the best we've heard at this level and a genuine rival for the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The XM5 also use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost sound quality, with further support for Sony 360 Reality Audio, Multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the brand's handy Speak-to-Chat feature. Even the touch controls are more flexible, allowing you to change volume and sound modes simultaneously.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys, though, is the sound they produce. Sonically, they deliver another masterclass, with a profile that is mature, refined and bursting with detail and clarity previously unheard of in a pair of wireless earbuds at this price. It's balanced and cohesive, with the Sonys boasting a superb sense of timing and rhythmic drive. While many have tried, we're scratching our heads trying to come up with a finer-sounding alternative.

With this price drop, they're the ultimate choice at this end of the market. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still great, as are the five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds that replace them, but we're utterly won over by the might of the WF-1000XM5 at this stunning price.

We reiterate that this is the lowest the Sony WF-1000XM5 have ever been, cutting another £5 from their old low of around £180. Naturally, it will not last forever, meaning you essentially have today and tomorrow (Cyber Monday) to nab the greatest pair of wireless earbuds around.

MORE:

I've found the 5 best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals that are still live

Best Black Friday deals: save on headphones, OLED TVs, Bluetooth speakers and more

I’m finding the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday home cinema deals still on sale – huge surround sound savings and more

I'm a serious headphone nut and am shocked that my favourite wireless over-ears are now half-price for Black Friday