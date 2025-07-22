The Award-winning Sony XM5 wireless earbuds have dropped to near their best ever price. Just £159 at EE is only £10 more than they hit at the end of last year, and is an even better price than on the recent Prime Day sale.

This discount will surely stoke rumours that the sequel XM6 will launch soon.

Sony WF-1000XM5 best price of 2025 so far

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winners Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £159 at EE (save £100)

Sony's exemplary WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. They're now astonishing value with this huge discount. The bad news? The deal is only on the Smoky Pink finish. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably the best wireless earbuds in town. Released as the follow-up to the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM4 , the XM5 feature that same Sony DNA in a much more refined and sonically capable package.

As a flagship pair of earbuds, they're bursting with features. ANC is a treat, easily some of the best we've heard at this level and a genuine rival for the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen).

Aside from flexible and effective ANC, the XM5 use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost sound quality, while they also support Sony 360 Reality Audio, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the very handy Speak-to-Chat feature.

Even the touch controls are more flexible so you can change volume and sound modes at the same time.

This deal is only available on the Smoky Pink finish. But they still sound the same as the other colours, namely very good indeed.

Their profile is mature, refined and bursting with a level of detail and clarity that's previously unheard of in a pair of wireless earbuds. It's balanced and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing.

At this price, we're scratching our heads trying to think of a finer-sounding alternative. Even if they do launch soon, the WF-1000XM6 are unlikely to get near this price for years, so get the XM5 for £159 at EE while you can.

