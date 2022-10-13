Beyerdynamic unveils next-gen Xelento premium wireless earbuds

Headphone specialist Beyerdynamic has unveiled its latest products: updated versions of the flagship Xelento Remote and Xelento Wireless in-ear headphones.

Handcrafted at the company's Heilbronn headquarters in Germany, the "jewel-like" buds promise high-resolution sound, Beyerdynamic's latest Tesla transducer technology, and a 24-carat gold logo. Fancy.

The updated Xelento Wireless in-ears, which come with a handy neckband (pictured below), are pitched squarely at streamers. Features include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, up to 14 hours of playback, a built-in AKM DAC, and support for high-quality audio codecs including LHDC and aptX HD.

Prefer silver-coated wires? The latest Xelento Remote model (pictured above) comes with a 4.4 mm Pentaconn cable that allows a direct connection to high-end digital music players and other, balanced hi-fi components (you'll likely need a good source to make the most of the Xelentos).

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

If you hadn't guessed, we're big fans of the Xelento in-ears – particularly the last-gen Remote model, which we rated five stars. With any luck the new Tesla.11 (11mm) driver – said to be the firm's most compact Tesla drive unit yet – will pack the same punch.

Other features include a remote control, hands-free microphone and support for a trio of voice assistants (Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant). Inside the luxurious box, you'll find seven pairs of silicone ear tips (newly developed by Beyerdynamic, apparently) and three pairs of memory foam tips, so you should be able to get a decent fit.

Unsurprisingly, gold-plated buds don't come cheap. The new Xelento Remote and Wireless earbuds are available now for $999 (around £900 / AU$1600) and $1199 (around £1100 / AU$1900) respectively.

