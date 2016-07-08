This week the recent Brexit vote started to affect prices of consumer products, a modified version of Technics latest turntable emerged and we got to grips with Sky's new Now TV Smart box.

In terms of reviews we looked at a budget tablet from Lenovo and two 4K televisions – a 40in effort from Panasonic and 55in from Samsung.

News

The best Technics SL-1200 turntable ever made?

If you thought £2800 wasn’t enough for Technic’s SL-1200GAE turntable, you’ll be relieved to hear there’s another version for only £5764. Timestep – a company based in Devon – has modified the 1200GAE, upgrading the tonearm and power supply. You can buy the upgraded components now, but you’ll have to wait to use them. Technics hasn’t yet given the SL-1200GAE a UK release date.

iPhone price in US now higher than in UK after EU vote

The cost of Britain’s vote to leave the EU is becoming more apparent. The falling value of the pound has caused Apple’s iPhone to be cheaper in the UK than the US. Should that fall continue, Apple may well raise the UK price of the next iPhone. Elsewhere, OnePlus will raise the price of its OnePlus 3 handset by £20 from 11th July.

Now TV Smart Box combines TV tuner with streaming apps

A new Now TV box has arrived. It offers a TV tuner and access to streaming apps, but it isn't 4K compatible. Its release coincides with the launch of Now TV Combo packages, offering customers a choice of TV, broadband and call packages. You can read our hands-on review of the new box.

Reviews

"Samsung has kept up the pace following the success of last year’s sets, and delivered a superb TV"

Samsung UE55KS9000

The UE55KS9000 maintains Samsung’s excellent form in 2016, though it’s not without a few compromises. Issues include problems with backlight banding, and blacks that aren’t as black as they could be. Those problems notwithstanding, picture across all sources is stunning. It’s a TV that offers great value.

"With a clever design that sets it apart from the crowd, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 is an easy tablet to like at this price"

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8in

Lenovo has eschewed the super-slim tablet aesthetic for its own unique look and it works well. Battery life is strong, the quality of its speakers is better than you might think, and the camera puts in decent performance too. The screen lacks fine detail, but in light of its budget aspirations, the Tab 3 stands out from the crowd. Well worth considering.

"Panasonic TX-40DX600B is ideal for those with limited space"

Panasonic TX-40DX600B

A 40in 4K TV for £500? It sounds unlikely - but, as this Panasonic shows, it is possible. Picture quality is good (although this set doesn't support HDR) and the sound is pleasingly full bodied. For those with limited space, this is a very appealing option.

